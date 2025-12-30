Major fire guts shops in Kerala

Kochi, Dec 30 (PTI) A major fire broke out on the commercial street of Broadway here, gutting several shops in the small hours of Tuesday.

At least five shops, reportedly those selling toys and ornamental articles, were destroyed completely in the blaze, fire force personnel said.

Twelve units of fire engines from nine fire stations here rushed to the spot as soon as the control room received information about the firebreak, they said, adding that the blaze was brought under control after an hours-long operation.

Although thick black smoke in the area caused renewed concerns a few hours ago, the situation was quickly stabilised, officials said.

A short circuit is suspected to be the cause, and a detailed investigation is underway, they added. PTI LGK ROH