Major fire in cloth godown, nobody injured

Thane, Nov 25 (PTI) A major fire broke out at a cloth godown located in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday evening, officials said.

Nobody was injured in the incident that took place in Rajalakshmi Complex at Nangar Nagar in Kalher, they said.

The fire was reported at 7.55 pm. Thick smoke and flames were seen billowing from the godown, triggering panic in the vicinity.

The Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNMC) fire brigade immediately deployed two fire tenders to the spot, while its Thane counterpart sent a water tanker to assist in the operation. Additional support was also sought from authorities in neighbouring townships Kalyan and Ulhasnagar, the officials said.

"It is a major fire. Two of our fire engines were rushed to the spot immediately, and reinforcement has been requested from neighbouring fire brigades. As of now, no injuries have been reported," a fire brigade official confirmed.

Firefighters are currently engaged in efforts to bring the blaze under control. Its exact cause is still under investigation, he said. PTI COR NP