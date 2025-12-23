Major fire in godown complex in Thane district

Thane, Dec 23 (PTI) A major blaze broke out in a godown complex in Mumbra area of Thane district in Maharashtra on Tuesday evening, civic officials said, adding firefighting operations are underway.

Nobody was injured in the incident, Disaster Management Cell chief Yasin Tadvi said, citing the preliminary information.

"A fire erupted at around 6.30 pm in a cluster of commercial godowns located near the area popularly known as the MAK Company, opposite the Mumbra Police Station. The situation is under control," he told PTI.

He said the exact cause of the fire was not immediately known.

According to Tadvi, three godowns used for commercial storage were engulfed in flames.

"On receiving information about the fire, three fire engines along with teams from the Regional Disaster Management Cell rushed to the spot immediately and began firefighting operations," he said.

Tadvi also acknowledged that a major tragedy was averted due to timely action on the ground.

"There was information about a gas cylinder stored in the basement of the affected premises. With prompt coordination, the cylinder was safely removed, which helped avert a possible explosion and large-scale damage," he said.

He said the fire brigade and disaster management teams prevented the blaze from spreading to nearby structures in the densely populated Mumbra area. PTI COR NSK