Major fire on terrace of commercial complex in Pune city

Pune, Dec 9 (PTI) A major fire broke out on Tuesday afternoon on the terrace of a two-storey commercial complex housing an apparel store in Sadadhiv Peth area of Pune city, officials said.

Nobody was injured in the incident. Ten fire tenders doused the blaze within an hour, officials added.

"Huge flames and dense smoke were seen billowing from the terrace where a tin shed and solar panels were installed," a fire brigade official said.

Fire-fighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the building and launched operations while checking if any employees or customers were trapped. As access to the source of the blaze was difficult, crews opened metal sheets from an adjoining shop to direct water jets inside, he said.

The blaze was prevented from spreading to the lower floors and neighbouring structures, and was brought under control in about an hour.

Sweaters, raincoats, school bags, suitcases and other material stored on the upper floor were gutted, causing significant damage. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. PTI SPK NSK