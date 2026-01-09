Major General Kumar reviews Assam Rifles preparedness in Tuensang

Kohima, Jan 9 (PTI) Inspector General of Assam Rifles, Major General Manish Kumar, on Friday reviewed the operational preparedness of the force in Tuensang district of Nagaland.

During the visit, the Inspector General interacted with troops deployed in the district and assessed their readiness to safeguard the nation's easternmost borders, stated an Assam Rifles press release here.

He lauded the Assam Rifles personnel for their dedicated service in protecting the local population from insurgent group activities and urged them to maintain high levels of motivation, vigilance, and professionalism to effectively counter security challenges in the region.

Major General Kumar also visited Bethel Children Home in Tuensang, where he interacted with the children and distributed study materials.

Highlighting the Assam Rifles' civic action initiatives, he underscored the force's role in conducting health camps, educational outreach programmes, and infrastructure development projects, stating that such efforts are crucial in promoting peace, progress, and goodwill among local communities.