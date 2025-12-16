Major hurdle cleared for Rithala-Narela-Kundli Metro corridor as LG approves land allotment

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Tuesday approved the allotment of Delhi Jal Board land to DMRC for the construction of a crucial viaduct, clearing a key hurdle in the implementation of the Rithala–Narela–Kundli Metro corridor under Phase IV.

The approval of the proposal, which had been pending for several years, is related to the land required for building the viaduct between Rithala and Rohini Sector 25, Lok Niwas officials said.

Under the decision, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) will allot 50 square metres of land located at the sewage treatment plant (STP) in Rithala to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) permanently through a 99-year lease.

Additionally, 1,286 square metres of land will be handed over temporarily for four years for construction purposes, the officials said.

In return, DMRC will pay the board a total amount of Rs 75.50 lakh, including Rs 12.28 lakh for the permanent allotment of 50 square metres and Rs 63.21 lakh for the temporary allotment of 1,286 square metres for four years, they added.

According to officials, the corporation will use the land strictly for the purpose for which it has been allotted.

The clearance is expected to expedite work on the long-awaited Rithala–Bawana–Narela–Kundli corridor and give a boost to the development of Narela as a residential area, education hub and sports centre, apart from other planned amenities, they said.

The Rithala–Kundli Metro corridor is aimed at improving connectivity between Delhi and Haryana, easing traffic congestion and pollution in north-west Delhi areas such as Rohini, Bawana and Narela, and providing improved public transport facilities to a large population in the border regions.

The corridor will have 21 elevated stations and integrate with the existing Red Line to facilitate smoother travel across the National Capital Region, officials added. PTI SHB SHB OZ OZ