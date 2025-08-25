Major landslide blocks Kohima-Wokha NH-2

Kohima, Aug 25 (PTI) A massive landslide on NH-2 between Nagaland capital Kohima and Wokha town completely blocked vehicular movement on the busy route on Monday.

The landslide, triggered by continuous rainfall, brought down huge boulders onto the highway, officials said.

The Kohima–Wokha highway connects several districts, including Tseminyu, Wokha, Pughoboto subdivision under Zunheboto, and Mokokchung, with the state capital.

It also serves as a key route for the transport of goods and essential commodities.

Several passenger and commercial vehicles were stranded for hours on both sides of the affected stretch.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far, police said.

District administration, police, and Public Works Department personnel rushed to the spot, but operations to clear the road are yet to start as mudslides continue.

Police said arrangements are currently being made for the movement of light vehicles through alternative routes. PTI NBS NBS MNB