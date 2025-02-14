Major narcotic smuggling racket busted in J-K’s Rajouri; 6 kg heroin seized

Rajouri/Jammu, Feb 14 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday seized six kg of narcotics, believed to be high-grade heroin worth over Rs 30 crore in the international market, from a village near the Line of Control in Rajouri district, officials said.

The recovery from Sair Bhawani village in the Nowshera sector was made on the disclosure of the arrested kingpin of the racket Jaswinder Kumar alias Sonu, a resident of Lamberi who was arrested 10 days ago following an investigation of a case registered last year, officials said.

They said two more accused, Ashok Kumar and Sanjay Kumar of Sair Bhawani, were also arrested during the operation, taking the total number of those arrested to five and the recoveries to 11.3 kg of narcotics.

Terming the operation a “significant breakthrough”, a police spokesperson said two drug peddlers, Sajan Kumar alias Vicky and Subash Chander, were arrested along with 5.3 kilograms of heroin-like narcotic substance last year.

"Following sustained efforts the prime accused and kingpin Jaswinder Kumar was arrested on February 5. Kumar had been absconding for over a year in another case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Police Station Nowshera,” he said.

During questioning, Kumar revealed that he was getting heroin smuggled into India from Pakistan-based operatives along with his associates, Ashok and Sanjay, the spokesperson said. Both were arrested and six kg of heroin was recovered from their possession, he added. PTI COR/TAS RHL