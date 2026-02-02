Major naval events in Vizag on Feb 18, 19: Murmu, Rajnath Singh to participate

Amaravati, Feb 2 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will participate in major naval events scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam on February 18 and 19, an official said on Monday.

Reviewing arrangements for the two events—the International Fleet Review (IFR) and Milan-2026—Chief of Staff, Eastern Naval Command (ENC), Vice Admiral Susheel Menon, met the chief secretary here to discuss logistical, security and coordination arrangements.

In a press release, Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K Vijayanand said that President Droupadi Murmu, Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will attend the International Fleet Review on February 18, while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will participate in Milan-2026 on February 19.

A large number of ships, aircraft and delegates from various countries are expected to participate in both events, officials told Vijayanand, it added.

Navy officials informed the chief secretary that ships from 19 countries, including Sri Lanka and Iran, and nearly 4,000 foreign delegates are expected to attend.

Additionally, three ships and around 150 delegates from the USA, Germany, and France will take part.

They added that about 90 ships, 45 aircraft, and nearly 600 Indian delegates will participate in the events.

Vijayanand assured navy officials that the state government would extend all required support and directed various departments to make appropriate security and logistical arrangements for the participation of VVIPs.

The International Fleet Review is an event where the president reviews the capabilities of the Indian Navy, along with visiting ships from friendly countries, including key warships and submarines.

Milan is aimed at strengthening cooperation among participating navies through operational interactions and cultural programmes, the release added. PTI MS STH SSK