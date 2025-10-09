J&K govt shifts 108 officials after L-G orders transfer of 7 IPS, 14 JKPS officers

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday ordered a massive reshuffle in the second tier of bureaucracy, shifting over 100 officials, hours after the lieutenant governor's administration transferred 21 police officers, including seven IPS and 14 J-K Police Services (JKPS) officers.

The General Administration Department ordered the transfer of 108 officials, mostly those belonging to the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS), including secretaries, directors, special secretaries, and managing directors.

According to the order, Naseer Ahmad Wani, Special Secretary, Public Works (R&B) Department, has been posted as Director, School Education, Kashmir.

Wani will take charge of his new post upon the retirement of the current director, Ghulam Nabi Itoo, on October 31.

Munir-ul-Islam, Secretary, Information Department, will hold charge as CEO/Secretary, Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, in addition to his existing duties till further orders.

Mathora Masoom, Managing Director, J-K Financial Corporation, has been transferred and posted as Director, Floriculture, Kashmir, the order said.

The government order for transfers followed Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's order to transfer 21 police officers in the Union Territory.

Among those transferred by the L-G are police chiefs of five districts.

In the order issued by the home department, the L-G directed the transfers of seven IPS officers and 14 officers from the Jammu and Kashmir Police Services (JKPS).

Accordingly, senior IPS officer Abdul Ghani Mir, who was recently posted to the Jammu and Kashmir segment of the AGMUT cadre and was awaiting an order of posting, has been made the Commandant General, Home Guards, Civil Defence, and SDRF, relieving Alok Kumar, who held additional charge of the post.

Mir, a 1994-batch IPS officer who was promoted to the rank of DGP in February, previously served as the IGP of Kashmir Range.

According to the order, Mohammad Yaseen Kichloo, SSP, Cybercrime Investigation Centre of Excellence (CICE), Jammu, has been posted as Principal, Subsidiary Training Centre (STC), Talwara.

Shobhit Saxena, SSP, Kathua, has been transferred and posted as SSP, Security, J-K, against an available vacancy, while Tanushree, SP, SIA headquarters, has been transferred and posted as SSP, Pulwama, in place of P D Nitya, following the latter's inter-cadre transfer to Rajasthan.

Sahil Sarangal, SSP, Kulgam, has been transferred and posted as SSP, Handwara, while Mohita Sharma, AIG, Provisions, has been posted as SSP, Kathua, the order said.

Anayat Ali Choudhary, SSP, Shopian, has been transferred and posted as SSP, Kulgam, it said.

Among the JKPS officers, Mohammad Arif Rishu, Principal, STC Talwara, has been transferred and posted as Director, Commando Training Centre (CTC), Lethpora, against an available vacancy, the order said.

Benam Tosh, SSP, Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Sher-I-Kashmir Police Academy (SKPA), Udhampur, while Harmeet Singh Mehta, SSP, Bandipora, has been posted as Commandant, 13 IR, against an available vacancy.

Javid Iqbal, Commandant, 6 JKAP, has been transferred and posted as AIG, CT and Intelligence, the order said.

Mohammad Fiesel Qureshi, Staff Officer to IGP Crime, has been posted as SSP, EOW, Jammu.

Ramnish Gupta, Deputy Director, SKPA, Udhampur, has been posted as SSP, CICE, Jammu, while Aijaz Ahmed Zargar, AIG, CT and Intelligence, has been made the SSP of Bandipora, the order said.

Mushtaq Ahmad, SSP, Handwara, has been posted as SSP, Shopian, while Ashiq Hussain Tak, awaiting an order of posting, has been made the Dy CO, 6 IR, against an available vacancy.

Owaise Rashid, who awaited an order of posting, has been made the Additional SP of Ganderbal against an available vacancy, while Sarfaraz Bashir Ganai, also awaiting an order of posting, has been posted as Dy CO, 11 IR, against an available vacancy, the order said.

Ghulam Mustafa Bhat has been posted as Dy CO, 17 IR, against an available vacancy, while Shahzada Kabir Mattoo, has been posted as Dy CO, 9 JKAP, against an available vacancy.

Ashish Gupta has been posted as Dy CO, 5 IR, against an available vacancy, the order added.