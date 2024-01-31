Major reshuffle in Himachal Police, 8 IPS officers among 33 transferred

Shimla, Jan 31 (PTI) In a major reshuffle in the police department, the Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday transferred 33 officers -- eight belonging to the IPS and 25 to the Himachal Pradesh Police Service (HPPS).

Besides, the government transferred 144 revenue officers -- 55 tehsildar and 89 naib tehsildar -- in pursuance of instructions issued by the Election Commission of India.

Inspector General of Police Bimal Gupta, who had been awaiting posting, was posted as IG State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, while State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau DIG G Sivakumar was made DIG of Central Range, Mandi.

Soumya Sambasivan, on her promotion as DIG, has been posted as Principal of the Police Training School, Daroh, while Una Superintendent of Police (SP) Arjit Sen Thakur has been posted as SP of the State Disaster Response Force, Junga.

Rakesh Singh, commandant fifth of the India Reserve Battalion, Bassi, would take over as the SP of Una district.

Monika Bhutunguru, commandant first of the Himachal Pradesh Armed Police Battalion, Junga has been posted as commandant sixth of India Reserve Battalion (IRBN), Dhaulakuan.

SP of CID Crime Padam Chand has been posted as SP of Hamirpur, replacing Akriti, who goes as commandant first of IRBN, Bangarh. PTI BPL SMN SMN