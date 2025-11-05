Major reshuffle in police department in Himachal, SPs of six districts transferred

Shimla, Nov 5 (PTI) In a major reshuffle in the police department, Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday issued several transfer orders, which included officers from the rank of additional director general of police (ADGP), deputy superintendent of police and superintendent of police of six police districts.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Abhishek Trivedi who is also holding the additional charge of ADGP (Prisons & Correctional Services) would now be ADGP Prisons and Correctional Services while ADGP (CID) Gyaneshwar Singh will hold additional charge of ADGP Special Task Force, the order said.

Inspector General of Police, Armed Police and Training, Prem Kumar Thakur gets charge of IG, Police Academy, Training and Research.

Inspector General of Police (IG), State Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau, Bimal Gupta would hold additional charge of IG Armed Police and Training.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Traffic, Tourist and Railways, Gurdev Chand Sharma will hold additional charge of Law and Order while DIG (Northern Range), Dharamshala Soumya Sambasivan would hold additional charge of Principal, Police Training College, Daroh in Kangra district.

Principal, Police Training College, Daroh in Kangra district, D K Chaudhary would hold the post of DIG, Cyber Crime at Dharamshala while DIG (Prisons), Shimla would get charge of DIG (Crime), CID and DIG (Law & Order) Ranjana Chauhan has been posted as DIG Police (Leave Reserve), State Human Rights Commission.

Madan Lal, Commandant, Home Guards 9th Battalion, Dharamshala gets charge of SP, Kullu replacing Karthikeyan Gokulachandran who will join as SP (Compulsory Waiting Officer), police headquarter in Shimla.

Sushil Kumar, SP (Leave Reserve), police headquarter, Shimla, now gets the post of Kinnaur SP, relieving Abhishek S who now becomes as SP (Law & Order), police headquarter, Shimla.

Vijay Kumar, SP (Leave Reserve), police headquarter, Shimla is the new Chamba SP, replacing SP Abhishek Yadav who has been posted as Assistant IG at police headquarter, Shimla.

SP Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Mandi, Kulbhushan Verma has been transferred to Nurpur as SP. He relieves SP Ashok Ratan who was presently holding charge in Nurpur and Kangra police districts.

Balbir Singh, SP, State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Dharamshala becomes SP Hamirpur. He would join after the superannuation of the current SP.

Vinod Kumar, who was posted as Commandant, Home Guards, Chamba has been posted as SP Baddi. He held the officiating charge of SP, Baddi before.

Assistant Inspector General of Police, police headquarter, Shimla, Manav Verma has been posted as SP (Compulsory Waiting Officer), police headquarter, Shimla and Bhupinder Singh, Commandant, Home Guards, 6th Battalion, Mandi now gets the post of SP, Police Training College, Daroh, in Kangra district.

SP Sachin Hiremath, (Leave Reserve), Mandi will join as SP Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (Mandi zone) while Additional Superintendent of Police (Leave Reserve) Aditi Singh, currently posted at Kangra, would join as Superintendent of Police, State Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau (Kangra zone).

Additionally, over 50 officers at the level of additional and deputy superintendent of police and sub-divisional police officers were also transferred. PTI BPL SKY SKY