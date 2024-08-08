Major rivers flowing above danger mark in Bihar following rains

Patna, Aug 8 (PTI) The major rivers in Bihar were flowing above the danger mark on Thursday following incessant rains, putting the authorities on alert, officials said.

In a bulletin, the Water Resources Department said that owing to moderate to heavy rain in certain areas of the state, the water levels of Bagmati, Gandak, Ganga, Kamla Balan and Kosi were rising.

"The Ganga is flowing above the danger mark at Gandhi Ghat in Patna and its surrounding rural areas," it said.

The water level of Bagmati touched the danger mark of 48.68 m in Muzaffarpur, Gaighat and other nearby areas.

"The water level of Bagmati, as recorded on Thursday in Muzaffarpur, was 49.7 metres, which is above the danger level. Likewise, Gandak crossed the danger mark in Gopalganj and Sidhwalia on Thursday," the bulletin said.

Patna's District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh said, "We are watching the situation and taking all precautionary measures for the safety of the people living in low-lying areas." According to the Disaster Management Department, light to moderate rain is expected in many districts in the next 24 hours. PTI PKD SOM