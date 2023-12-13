Major security breach in Parliament; two people open smoke canisters in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, two men entered Lok Sabha and opened canisters that emitted a yellow-coloured smoke.

The two intruders jumped from public gallery number four at around 1 pm when the Zero hour was in progress.They also shouted slogans like 'tanashahi nahi chalegi' (dictatorship will not be allowed).

They have been identified as Sagar and Anmol.

"Sagar got the access to the the visitors' gallery of Lok Sabha on a pass issued as guest of BJP MP from Mysuru Pratap Simha," said many MPs quoting security register.

Outside the Parliament also, two persons, including a woman, were detained for protesting using cans that released colour smoke, police said.

The lady is from Maharashtra and her name is Neelam.

All have been detained and security agencies are establishing their identity.

"He took out a small gun-type instrument from his shoes and which triggered smoke," said Rajendra Agrawal who was presiding officer conducting the house when the incident took place.

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury saying they were carrying tear gas canisters.

One person was seen leaping over the benches of the Lok Sabha while another was seen dangling from the public gallery spraying some tear gas, when Zero Hour was in progress, Chowdhury said.

Lok Sabha proceedings resumed at 2 PM.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla told the members that the smoke was not harmful.

He assured that the incident is not related to the threat issued by Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun a few days ago.

Security has been beefed up in the area following the incident.

Terrorists of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed outfits attacked the Parliament complex on this day in 2001, killing nine people.