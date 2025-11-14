Major split could happen in Congress, it has become 'Muslimleegi Maowadi Congress': PM

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said there is "deep disappointment and anger" brewing within the Congress over the path on which its "naamdaars" are taking it on and a "major split" could hit the party ahead.

Addressing party workers and supporters at the BJP headquarters here, Modi also said the Congress has become "Muslimleegi Maowadi Congress -- MMC" and its entire agenda revolves around this.

"The basis of the Congress' politics is now just negative politics. Sometimes it gives the slogan of 'chowkidar chor hai', other times it wastes the time of Parliament, sometimes it attacks institutions, sometimes it raises questions on EVMs, sometimes it abuses the Election Commission, other times it makes false allegations of 'vote chori', divides people on caste and religious lines, and puts forward the agenda of the enemies of the country," he said.

"The Congress has no positive vision for the country. The truth is that today the Congress has become the Muslimleegi Maowadi Congress -- MMC. The Congress' entire agenda revolves around this, so now a new faction is emerging within Congress itself, which is uncomfortable with this negative politics. There is deep disappointment and deep anger brewing within the party regarding the path on which the 'namdaars' of the Congress are taking the party on," Modi said.

"I suspect there might be another major split in Congress ahead," he said.

The prime minister pointed out that in the last three Lok Sabha polls, the Congress has not been able to touch three digits.

After the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, assembly elections have been held in six states of the country, and in these elections, the number of MLAs of the Congress elected is less than the number of MLAs that "we have won just today", Modi said.

He said people's confidence in the party which ruled the country for decades is continuously decreasing.

The Congress has been out of power in several states in the country -- 35 years in Bihar, 30 years in Gujarat, about four decades in Uttar Pradesh and five decades in West Bengal, he said.

"The allies of the Congress are also now understanding that due to its negative politics, it is drowning everyone. I had said during the Bihar polls that the 'naamdaar' of the Congress, by taking a dip in the pond, is practising how to drown and take everyone down," he said, in an apparent swipe at Gandhi who had jumped in a pond while interacting with fishermen in Bihar during the campaign.

"From this platform, I had warned the Congress allies that the party is a liability and is such a parasite that wants to eat into the vote bank of its allies to make a comeback and, therefore, its associates need to be wary of the Congress," Modi said.

The prime minister said he had stated earlier during the polls that the rift between the RJD and the Congress would soon come out in the open.

The ruling NDA decimated the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar on Friday to retain power, reaffirming Prime Minister Modi's popularity and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's enduring appeal and dealing a body blow to the Congress and ally RJD. PTI ASK BJ ASK KSS KSS