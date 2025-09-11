Major success against Naxals, forces killed top leader in Chhattisgarh: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Security forces have achieved a major success against Naxals by eliminating 10 ultras, including top leader Modem Balakrishna who carried a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday.

The 10 Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district.

"Our security forces have achieved another major success against Naxalites today. In Chhattisgarh, CRPF's Cobra commandos, Chhattisgarh Police and DRG conducted a joint operation and eliminated 10 notorious Naxalites, including CCM Modem Balakrishna alias Manoj, who carried a bounty of Rs 1 crore," Shah posted on X in Hindi.

The home minister said the remaining Naxalites should surrender in time as the complete eradication of red terror is certain before March 31, 2026.