Major success for anti-Naxal operations; 31 Maoists killed in 21-day action at Karregutta hills: CRPF DG

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh), May 14 (PTI) Central and state security forces have eliminated at least 31 Naxals in a 21-day-long comprehensive operation carried out in dense forests around Karregutta hills on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, security officials said Wednesday, asserting it is the "beginning of the end" of the Maoist menace.

Addressing a press conference, CRPF Director General GP Singh and Chhattisgarh Director General of Police (DGP) Arun Dev Gautam said during the 21-day operation that started on April 21, the forces have recovered bodies of 31 Maoists, of which 28 have been identified.

"The eliminated Naxals identified so far carried a reward of Rs 1.72 crore on their heads. The forces have also seized a massive haul of weapons and destroyed four technical units of Naxals that used to manufacture weapons and IEDs," Vivekanand, Additional DG (Anti-Naxal operations) of Chhattisgarh Police, said.

The officials said that after analysing facts and information during the operation, it can be safely believed that many senior Maoist leaders have either been killed or seriously injured during the encounters.

"Whatever we had set out to do, we have achieved more than that. We are confident and happy that this is the beginning of the end and we will achieve the target of completely eliminating Naxal violence from the country by March 31, 2026," Singh said in response to a question by PTI.

The security forces have not been able to recover all the bodies or arrest the injured because of extremely difficult terrain, the officials said.

The forces have recovered 35 weapons and a huge quantity of ammunition including automatic, semi-automatic and country-made weapons as well, they said.

During the operation, 450 IEDs and a large number of detonators, explosive devices, besides 12,000 kilograms of other material, including medical supplies, electric equipment, Naxal literature, etc, have been seized, they said.

The forces have destroyed four weapons-producing factories of Naxals where generators, drills, motors, and cutters were found.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday termed the operation as a historic breakthrough by security forces in the resolve to make the country Naxal free .

Shah also said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is determined to root out Naxalism. "I once again assure the countrymen that India is sure to be Naxal-free by March 31, 2026," he wrote on 'X' in Hindi.

The police have registered 17 FIRs related to the operation in which the help of the National Investigation Agency is also being sought, officials said.

CRPF DG Singh said security forces are undertaking "relentless and ruthless" operations to ensure that Naxalism is eliminated by March 31, 2026.

Singh said the anti-Naxal operation, which started in 2014, has been intensified and made more focused since 2019, with central paramilitary forces working "shoulder to shoulder" with state police with a commitment to stamp out Naxalism.

Highlighting the effects of the operations on the ground, he said that in 2014, the number of the most Naxal-affected districts was 35, which has reduced to six in 2025 so far, while the number of Naxal-affected districts has come down from 126 to 18 during the period.

"The number of violent incidents in 2014 was 1,080, which has come down to 374 in 2024. The number of security personnel killed in Naxal violence in 2014 was 287, which has dipped to 19 in 2024. The number of Naxals eliminated during the period has reached 2089," he said.

As many as 928 Naxals have surrendered before security forces in 2024, while another 718 Maoists have surrendered so far this year, he said.

Security forces have been trying to drive out Naxals from their hideouts and "fill the vacuum". In such areas, 320 new security camps have been established so far, besides 68 night landing helipads.

"We are committed to eliminating Naxalism by March 31, 2026, through relentless and ruthless operations," he said. PTI NES ABS ACB SKL RT RT