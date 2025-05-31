'Major success' in elimination of drugs; drive against narcotics to go on: Punjab DGP

Chandigarh, May 31 (PTI) Punjab Police chief Gaurav Yadav on Saturday said the anti-drug drive 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' has achieved a "major success" in elimination of drugs but the war against the menace will "continue relentlessly".

His statement assumes significance as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on February 28 set a deadline of three months to make Punjab drug-free.

Sharing details of the ongoing anti-drug drive, Director General of Police (DGP) Yadav said a total of 13,038 people have been arrested and 8,344 FIRs lodged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Of the total arrested persons, 1,696 were "big fish", he said.

He said police seized 586 kg heroin, 14,000 kg poppy husk, 247 kg opium, 253 kg ganja, 1.6 kg Ice (crystal meth), and 25.70 lakh capsules and tablets during the drive.

Of the 1,205 drugs cases in which trial has been completed, conviction was secured in 1,085, which is 90 per cent, the officer added.

Yadav further said 48 hawala operators were arrested and Rs 10.76 crore of hawala money was recovered.

During the 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' campaign, illegally acquired properties of 144 drug smugglers worth 74.27 crore were frozen, while 104 illegally constructed properties of drug smugglers were demolished by the local authorities during this campaign, he added.

This has given a substantial setback to the economic infrastructure of drug smugglers and their network, effectively disrupting their funding channels and undermining their operational capacity, he added.

Asked whether Punjab has become a drug-free state now, the police chief said, "In our assessment, we have got a very big success and I feel that it is an example not only in entire India, but in the world also in which a determined and multi-pronged effort has been undertaken to eliminate drugs from the state." "We have got a major success in it. We have got maximum control over it as per the feedback from independent channels and intelligence. Our effort is to reach out to people to take them along and also to take our three-pronged strategy -- enforcement, de-addiction and prevention -- forward so as to bring drug users into the mainstream," he said.

"Our focus is very clear. We want to eliminate drugs and we have had major success in this. This drive will continue relentlessly," he added.

Asked whether Punjab is now a drug-free state, Yadav said, "I can say that drug availability in the state has reduced majorly. There are pockets where drugs are available, but (earlier) there was a talk of easy availability (of drugs), there is no such thing now." "I cannot say it (drugs) is totally eliminated because it is a cyclical thing, but otherwise major work has been done in this regard," he said.

Asked whether war against drugs has been won, the DGP replied, "the war has been won to a large extent but the war continues." Last month, Yadav said senior police officers in districts had been directed to cut the drug supply lines by May 31 to make narcotics unavailable in the state.

Senior superintendents of police and commissioners will be rewarded for their good work and those whose performance is not up to the mark, their accountability will be fixed, he said.

Yadav on Saturday said the 'Safe Punjab' WhatsApp Chatbot portal 9779100200 emerged as a game-changer as it has received an overwhelming response from the public for its confidentiality feature encouraging individuals to report smugglers, addicts, and providing suggestions.

Out of 7,635 tips received, 1,596 FIRs were registered after investigation which resulted in the arrest of 1,814 accused, he said.

Yadav also announced the 'Each One Adopt One' program where every police officer starting from the rank of DGP to downwards will adopt one drug user and focus on his or her de-addiction and rehabilitation.

"Starting from myself, every officer' under the 'Each One Adopt One' program' will voluntarily adopt one drug user, and monitor his de-addiction treatment and motivate him," he said, while exhorting more people should come forward and adopt one drug user to help them to bring back into mainstream. PTI CHS NB NB