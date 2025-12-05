New Delhi: Traffic restrictions and diversions are in place in several parts of the national capital, including central Delhi, on Friday in view of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit, the Delhi Police said in an advisory and advised commuters to plan their journey accordingly.

Putin is expected to make diplomatic visits to Rajghat, Bharat Mandapam, Hyderabad House and Rashtrapati Bhavan among other places as part of his engagements in the city.

Office-goers and commuters will face traffic diversions on Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath Road, Pragati Maidan tunnel, ITO Chowk, among others.

According to the advisory, traffic curbs will be in place from 9 am to 12 noon along W Point, A Point, ITO Chowk, BSZ Marg, Delhi Gate, JLN Marg, Rajghat Crossing, Shanti Van Crossing, Hanuman Setu Y Point, Netaji Subhash Marg, Nishad Raj Marg, Saleem Garh Flyover Bypass, the MGM Pragati Maidan Tunnel to Hanuman Setu, Kashmere Gate, Vikas Marg and IP Marg.

MGM Pragati Maidan Tunnel towards Hanuman Setu will remain closed during this period and commuters have been asked to use alternative routes, it said.

"Parking will be allowed only in designated areas," it read.

No parking will be permitted on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, JLN Marg and Ring Road from Hanuman Setu'Shanti Van to Rajghat, IP Flyover to Pragati Maidan Tunnel, and along Nishad Raj Marg and IP Marg on Friday, it added.

Vehicles parked on these stretches will be towed and prosecuted as per law, the Delhi Traffic Police said in a post on X.

No vehicle will be allowed to halt or park from 10 am to 11.30 am on Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, MLNP and Janpath Road.

Vehicles parked in violation of the advisory will be towed and kept at Kali Bari Mandir Marg traffic pit and in front of Bhairon Mandir traffic pit.

The advisory lists diversions at Vandematram Marg to Simon Bolivar Marg, RA Kautilya Marg, San Martin to Manas Crossing, San Martin to ABHM Crossing, San Martin to Abhai Crossing, Sunheri Masjid Road and R A Rail Bhawan.

Routes to avoid during this period, according to the Delhi Traffic Police, are Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, MLNP and Janpath Road, while alternative routes suggested are DDU Marg, Asaf Ali Road, Maulana Azad Road, K Kamraj Marg, Raisina Road and Rafi Marg.

The advisory also states that no vehicle will be permitted to halt or park on Janpath Road, R A Windsor Place, Firoz Shah Road, R A Mandi House, Sikandra Road and W Point from 11 am to 12.30 pm.

Diversions announced for this period include Janpath-Tolstoy Marg, Tolstoy-KG Marg, Ranjit Singh Flyover-Barakhamba Road, Sunheri Masjid Road and R A Rail Bhawan.

The advisory adds that Janpath-Tolstoy Marg, Tolstoy-KG Marg, Ranjit Singh Flyover'Barakhamba Road, Firoz Shah Road, Sikandra Road, W Point, Akbar Road, MLNP and Janpath Road should be avoided, and that commuters may instead use DDU Marg, Asaf Ali Road, Maulana Azad Road, K Kamraj Marg, Raisina Road and Rafi Marg.

Between 3 pm and 5 pm, no vehicle will be allowed to halt or park on Janpath Road, R A Windsor Place, Firoz Shah Road, R A Mandi House, Sikandra Road, W Point, Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg.

Vehicles found parked will be towed and prosecuted and kept at the designated traffic pits, it said.

According to the advisory, between 5 pm and 9 pm, no parking or halting will be allowed on Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, MLNP and Janpath Road.

The advisory lists diversions at Janpath-Tolstoy Marg, Tolstoy-KG Marg, Ranjit Singh Flyover-Barakhamba Road, W Point, MLNP, Q Point, Sunheri Masjid Road, R A Sunheri Masjid Road, Claridge Hotel, Akbar Road, Man Singh Road, NSCI Club at Mathura Road and Bhagwan Das Road or Tilak Marg.

Firoz Shah Road, Sikandra Road, Janpath Road, Kartavya Path, Mathura Road and Bhairon Road should also be avoided, it said.

Alternative routes suggested by the advisory include Prithvi Raj Road, DDU Marg, Asaf Ali Road and Maulana Azad Road.

The Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to use public transport as much as possible and plan travel in advance, especially for airport, railway station and ISBT.