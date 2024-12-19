Major tragedy averted as school building collapses in Kochi

Kochi, Dec 19 (PTI) A major tragedy was averted in Kerala on Thursday morning when a school building collapsed near Kochi shortly before students arrived.

According to residents of Udayamperoor, the decades-old building of GJBS, Kandanadu, collapsed at around 9.30 am.

Police confirmed that no casualty was reported in the incident.

The collapsed building was located next to an Anganwadi classroom and a room used for distributing midday meal on the same campus, residents said. PTI ARM SSK ARM SSK ADB