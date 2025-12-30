Major tunnel breakthrough under Hetwane water supply augmentation scheme: Cidco

Thane, Dec 30 (PTI) In a major infrastructure milestone, the CIDCO has achieved a tunnel breakthrough under the Hetwane Water Supply Augmentation Scheme for Navi Mumbai, an official said on Tuesday.

The breakthrough, executed by AFCONS Infrastructure Ltd at Shaft-4 in Wahal village, involved complex engineering at a depth of approximately 100 metres below ground level, overcoming the challenging hard basalt rock formations of the Deccan Sahyadri region.

CIDCO Vice Chairman and Managing Director Vijay Singhal hailed the achievement as a historic moment for the corporation.

"Within just a few months of completing the Navi Mumbai International Airport project, CIDCO has achieved yet another significant milestone. This will augment our water storage capacity and help provide additional water supply to Navi Mumbai to meet demands up to 2050," Singhal said.

The ambitious project includes the construction of a 13.25-km raw water tunnel and a 15.4-km treated water tunnel. Once commissioned, the scheme will nearly double CIDCO's water supply capacity from the current 150 million litres per day (MLD) to 270 MLD.