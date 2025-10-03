Major violent crimes declined significantly under Modi govt since 2014: Sources

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) India has witnessed a decisive turnaround in violent crime trends under the Modi government, as the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data show that murders, rapes, dowry deaths and riots surged between 2004 and 2014 when the UPA was in power but reduced significantly in the past decade, making the country much safer now, sources said.

There was a big surge in rape cases across the country during the UPA period, nearly doubling from 18,233 in 2004 to 36,735 in 2014, according to NCRB data.

This surge made crimes against women one of the most worrying aspects of that decade -- 2004 to 2014, sources said, giving an analysis of the crime figures.

In contrast, the Modi era has seen a reduction, as by 2023, reported rape cases had fallen to 29,670, representing a 19 per cent decrease from the 2014 levels, the sources said.

This decline is particularly significant given the earlier sharp rise and reflects efforts to make India safer for women, they added.

Similarly, dowry-related deaths also went up under the UPA rule, with cases increasing from 7,026 in 2004 to 8,455 in 2014, a rise of about 20 per cent across the country, the sources said, citing data.

Since 2014, when the Modi government assumed power, dowry deaths have fallen steadily, and by 2023, the number of such cases stood at 6,156, marking a 27 per cent reduction compared to 2014, one of the sharpest among all violent crimes tracked, the sources claimed.

Incidents of riots also increased under the UPA government, rising from 59,971 in 2004 to 66,042 in 2014, an overall rise of about 10 per cent, according to NCRB data. After 2014, riot cases reduced drastically and by 2023, they dropped to 39,260, marking a 40 per cent fall from the 2014 levels.

"This is the steepest decline among the four categories of major violent crimes. It is yet another proof of the 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Viswaas' policy of the Modi government," sources said.

There has been a significant decline in murder cases as well since 2014. Murders continued to remain very high during the UPA years, averaging around 33,200 cases per year. The numbers stood at 33,608 in 2004 and remained at a similar level in 2014 at 33,981.

Since 2014, however, the trend shifted. By 2023, murder cases dropped to 27,721, an 18 per cent decline compared to the UPA period average, marking one of the most consistent improvements across the decade, NCRB data showed.

Similarly, there has been a significant drop in violent crimes.

Taken together, these trends highlight a clear shift. Under the UPA government, violent crimes across four categories rose by 22 per cent, reaching 1.45 lakh cases in 2014.

Under the Modi government, the total such cases fell by 29 per cent to 1.02 lakh cases in 2023, which was even lower than the 1.18 lakh recorded in 2004.

The turnaround demonstrates how India has become markedly safer over the past decade, with important progress made in protecting women from violent crimes, the sources said.

Also, decisive steps have been taken by the Modi government to modernise police forces by strengthening internal security, reversing the "neglect of earlier years".

The Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS), which languished under the UPA government with no budget, got renewed focus under the Modi regime, the sources claimed.

The CCTNS now links 17,712 police stations with over 35.24 crore crime records accessible nationwide, ensuring better coordination and quick investigation.

The Modi government also strengthened the state police forces through assistance to states and Union territories for the modernisation of the police scheme, with an allocation of Rs 4,846 crore since 2021.

Under this scheme, state police forces are being equipped with modern technologies, advanced communication systems, upgraded weaponry, and mobility support, while new police stations and housing have been constructed in the priority areas.

The new criminal laws have also introduced tougher provisions, specific timelines for investigation and hearing of cases. They bring a comprehensive approach to addressing crimes against women and children, consolidating provisions into a single chapter with 37 sections dedicated to these offences, the sources said.

Through these initiatives that integrate technology, funding and laws, the Modi government has built a stronger and more modern policing and security framework, in stark contrast to the neglect and apathy of the UPA years when crime was allowed to surge unchecked, the sources claimed. PTI ACB ARI