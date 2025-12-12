Major wildfire breaks out in Nagaland's Western Dzukou Valley

Kohima, Dec 12 (PTI) A major wildfire broke out in Nagaland's Western Dzukou Valley in Kohima district on Friday, officials said.

The fire was first spotted by a tourist guide, who immediately alerted the Khonoma village authorities and the district administration, they said.

Kohima Deputy Commissioner B Henok Buchem has issued an urgent order detailing a special team for immediate reconnaissance and rescue operations to prevent the spread of the blaze.

According to the order, the operation is led by Imliakum, SDO (Civil), Sechü-Zubza, who has been tasked with coordinating efforts on the ground.

He will be supported by a multi-agency team comprising Sub-Divisional Police Officer (North), District Commandant of Home Guards, Range Forest Officer of Forest Department, Nodal Officer of District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Kohima, OC Fire & Emergency Services and representatives from the Western Angami Youth Organisation (WAYO).

The team has been directed to immediately reach the fire site, assess the situation, and mobilise all available resources to contain any further spread of the fire. Regular updates from the field team have been mandated for effective coordination and decision-making.

The Deputy Commissioner underscored the urgency of the situation and the need for swift, coordinated action given the ecological sensitivity of the Dzukou Valley, a renowned trekking and biodiversity hotspot known for its pristine landscape.

It spread up to the Southern side of Kohima district.

While further details are awaited, the operation is being monitored closely by the DDMA Kohima as efforts continue to prevent the fire from escalating. PTI NBS NBS RG