Majority of drugs into J&K are supplied from Pakistan: DGP

Jammu, Jan 16 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police (DGP) R R Swain on Tuesday said that there is a "direct connection" between narcotics and terrorism, with the majority of drugs being supplied from Pakistan.

"The majority of drugs are supplied from Pakistan. There is a direct connection between narcotics, terrorism and its financial sustenance (in Jammu and Kashmir)", Swain said at the closing ceremony of the 12th martyrs' memorial cricket tournament in Kathua.

The DCP said that drug mafia is connected with militancy and is funded by the narcotics issue. He said the police is categorising dealers into separate categories so that specific action can be initiated against them.

Swain said the J&K police is going to frame a special policy which would give them the freedom to act against the drug menace in the same way as the issue of militancy. "They will categorise drug peddler, drug-addicted and suppliers in 'ABC' category for effective control on drugs," he said.