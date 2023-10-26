Majority of Durga Puja pandals in Patna violated noise pollution norms: BPSCB data

Patna: Majority of Durga Puja pandals in the state capital violated noise pollution norms during Dussehra festivities, according to data released by Bihar State Pollution Control Board (BPSCB).

Advertisment

The noise level was measured higher than 75 decibels (dB) at 521 locations in Patna, the BSPCB data released late on Wednesday night said.

As per Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, the noise level at market places between 6 am and 10 pm should be below 65 dB. However, a relaxation of 10 dB is given to allow the upper limit at 75d B for special occasions.

"The BSPCB monitored noise pollution levels at 950 locations in Patna. Monitoring was done to measure the level of noise pollution before (October 12) and during the puja (October 21, 22 and 23).

Advertisment

"While the noise level was found between 80 dB to 90 dB at 329 locations, the level was found between 90 dB to 100 dB at 163 locations in Patna. The noise level at 29 locations was measured at more than 100 dB….which is alarming", BSPCB Chairman Devendra Kumar Shukla told PTI.

Shukla said, "The BSPCB had divided the city in four zones — Patna City to Gai Ghat, Gai Ghat to Gandhi Maidan, Gandhi Maidan to Digha Ghat and Digha Ghat to Danapur. Officials monitored the sound level of the loudspeakers at pandals in all the four zones and compared it with the noise level monitored on October 12".

According to BSPCB data Shri Shri Bharat Mata Puja Samiti at New Khazoorbanna locality was found the loudest this Navaratra with sound level measuring up to 119.4 dB, followed by Shri Bal Mandali Durga Puja Samiti, Khazekala (Patna City) at 109.8 dB, Durga Puja Samiti, Students Club at 106.2 dB.

The sound level of Shri Shri Manoranjan Panchayat Bhavan Durga Sthan, Gai Tola was measured at 105.6 dB followed by Shri Shri Durga Puja Samiti, Saguna Mode at 103.9 dB, Devi Sthan (Patna city) at 103.6 dB, Shri Shri Durga Puja Samiti, Nasriganj (Danapur) at 103.2 dB and Puja Samiti, Naya Gaon (Gai Ghat ) at 103 dB.