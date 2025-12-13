Majority of people arrested in drug cases had close links with BJP, alleges Tripura LoP

Agartala, Dec 13 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in Tripura Assembly Jitendra Chaudhury on Saturday alleged drug trafficking in the state is a "political project" of the ruling BJP.
Addressing the state conference of the All India Democratic Women Association (AIDWA), Chaudhury alleged the BJP was aware it could not return to power through free and fair elections and was therefore patronising anti-social elements to get involved in drug trade.
The CPI(M) politburo member alleged that the majority of those arrested in recent cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) had close links with the ruling party.
"Nine out of ten people arrested in NDPS cases are seen in photographs with top state BJP leaders," he alleged.
He claimed that the outcome of last assembly elections did not reflect the true mandate of the people.
"Only two per cent of the sitting MLAs would have been able to win their seats if elections had been conducted in a free, fair and transparent way. The people of the state will not tolerate the misrule of the BJP-led coalition government for many days," he said.
There are individuals whose sudden increase in wealth has surprised even their neighbours, despite not being engaged in any high-paying profession, he said.
Accusing the chief minister and senior BJP leaders of shielding criminals, Chaudhury said public anger was steadily building against the ruling party.
"In a democracy, the people have the final word. The fall of the BJP in Tripura is inevitable and drawing closer by the day because it has failed to fulfil the promises given before the 2018 Assembly elections," he said. PTI PS RG