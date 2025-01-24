Majority yet to understand core issues behind Manipur conflict: CM

Imphal, Jan 24 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday said that majority of the people are yet to understand the core issues behind the ethnic strife in the state and are swayed by emotions.

Advertisment

Manipur has been in the grip of violence between Meitei and Kuki communities since May 3, 2023, which left over 250 people dead and thousands homeless.

"Even now, majority of the people are yet to understand the core issues of the conflict. Many are yet to realise how much threat the community is facing and are being swayed by emotions," Singh said.

Singh was addressing the award function "Shumang Leela” (Courtyard drama).

Advertisment

The chief minister said, "Shumang Leela is the most appropriate medium for imparting messages to the people as it is watched by many. During the time of Covid, street plays were also used to spread the message of the need to take vaccines." Later, in a post on X, he congratulated all the awardees and participants who have showcased their “exceptional talent and dedication in preserving and promoting this cherished art form". PTI COR NN