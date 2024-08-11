Majumdar writes to Nadda demanding CBI probe in sexual assault, murder of woman doctor

Kolkata, Aug 11 (PTI) West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar on Sunday in a letter to Union Health Minister J P Nadda demanded a CBI probe into the brutal sexual assault and murder of a woman doctor in a state government-run hospital in Kolkata.

The body of the postgraduate trainee (PGT) woman doctor was found inside a seminar hall of the RG Kar Government Hospital in north Kolkata on Friday.

Preliminary autopsy reports indicated that she was sexually abused before being murdered.

Majumdar also the Union Minister of State for Education in the letter to Nadda said "There is a growing demand for a CBI probe to ensure an unbiased investigation. Considering the gravity of the crime and the need for swift justice, I request you to advocate for a CBI investigation and ensure that the case is fast-tracked to bring the culprits to justice".

"This tragic incident highlights the urgent need for enhanced security measures in government-run medical colleges and hospitals across the country. I request you to send a team of the National Medical Commission to investigate the matter and take appropriate action. Also enforce stringent security protocols, including the installation of more CCTV cameras, the presence of adequate security personnel, and the restriction of unauthorized access to sensitive areas within medical institutions," he said.

Majumdar said the medical community is deeply shaken by this incident, so it is crucial to provide psychological and moral support to the doctors, nurses, and staff of RG Kar Medical College.

"I request the Health Ministry to collaborate with the state government to provide counselling services and create a safer working environment for healthcare professionals," he said in the letter to Nadda. PTI BSM RG