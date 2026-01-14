Makar Sankranti celebrated in Jaipur; 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' cast joins for kite-flying

Jaipur, Jan 14 (PTI) Holy dips in rivers and lakes, prayers at temples, cattle-feeding and distribution of sweets marked the celebration of the harvest festival, Makar Sankranti, here on Wednesday.

The cast of popular TV serial 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' was also in the city on Wednesday to celebrate the festival with enthusiastic kite-flying.

Producer Asit Modi said that 'Popatlal', along with the Tapu Sena, arrived in the city to shoot a kite-flying sequence, which involved multiple takes.

A shoot was also conducted in front of Hawa Mahal. Local residents climbed rooftops to watch them.

"We have showcased kite-flying in Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Kutch. Viewers should also see Jaipur's kite-flying, which is famous and deeply rooted in the local culture. Therefore the team is in Jaipur for the shoot" Modi said.

Flying kites is a key activity during the festival in Rajasthan, which marks the beginning of longer days.

Although the weather was clear in Jaipur, wind conditions were not conducive for the activity in the morning hours, disappointing many kite-flying enthusiasts.

However, conditions turned favourable later, and the kite lovers enjoyed the activity throughout the day and the skyline of Jaipur was dotted with colourful kites. In the evening, fireworks lit up the sky.

Earlier, at the crack of dawn, people flocked to Pushkar Sarovar in Ajmer and Galta Tirth in Jaipur to take a holy dip. The festival is especially significant this year due to its coincidence with Ekadashi.

"It is an auspicious occasion, and I, along with my entire family, visit temples on this day," Himanshu Gupta, a devotee visiting the Govind Devji temple, said.

The temple, along with the Tadkeshwarji temple and other shrines in the state, was decorated with flowers and kites.

The producer of the hit serial said here this was his first visit to Jaipur, and he found the city more beautiful than he had heard.

"Entering Jaipur felt like stepping into a city of kings and palaces. Hawa Mahal, Nahargarh, Jaigarh, City Palace... I explored the history of these places. The people here are very lively," he told PTI.

Modi also spoke about the show's popularity despite lacking typical soap drama elements.

"I never expected the show to run this long. There are no saas-bahu conflicts or extramarital affairs. All characters are relatable and I wanted families to enjoy it," he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari attended a kite festival organised by the tourism department near Jal Mahal.

Arrangements were also made to treat birds injured by manjhas. Various social organisations held camps in different parts of the city to rescue and treat birds.

At dusk, the sky of Jaipur witnessed a combination of kites, fireworks as well as lanterns.

The tourism department organised fireworks near Hawa Mahal.

The spectacular show was witnessed by a large number of people.

Deputy CM Diya Kumari was also present on the occasion.