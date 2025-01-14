Makar Sankranti celebrated in Kaushambi district jail

Kaushambi (UP), Jan 14 (PTI) Kaushambi district jail held Makar Sankranti celebrations and all the inmates participated in the rituals, police said on Tuesday.

All inmates sprinkled holy water from Ganga on them, and tied Kalawa thread on their wrists, they said.

Muslim inmates also joined the ceremony, showcasing a spirit of communal amity, District Jail Superintendent Ajitesh Kumar said.

The prison houses 500 inmates from various states, he said.

Celebrations included a collective recitation of the Sundarkand, and a 'havan' and an 'aarti'. The event concluded with the distribution of laddoos and khichdi as prasad among the inmates. PTI COR ABN ABN SKY SKY