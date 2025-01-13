Makar Sankranti: Chandrapur cops extern 34 persons for 3 days for selling nylon 'manja'

Chandrapur, Jan 13 (PTI) A total of 34 persons have been externed from their tehsils in Chandrapur for a period of three days amid Makar Sankranti as part of police action against nylon "manja", an official said on Monday.

Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on Tuesday, with a major part of the festivities being flying of kites.

However, despite a ban, many of those taking part in kite flying activities use nylon 'manja' or kite string reinforced with glass and other sharp objects, which result in grievous injuries to people and animals as well as death.

"We have externed 34 persons from their tehsils for three days for selling nylon manja. This action is the first of its kind in Maharashtra," said Chandrapur Superintendent of Police Sudarshan Mummaka.

The 34 persons comprise 19 from City police station limits, eight from Ramnagar, two from Ghugus, four from Durgapur and one from Mul. PTI COR BNM