Makar Sankranti reflects cultural unity, strengthens spirit of brotherhood: UP Guv

Lucknow, Jan 13 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Tuesday greeted the people on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, saying the festival reflects Indian culture, traditions, social harmony and expresses the country's diverse yet cohesive cultural heritage.

In her message issued by the Raj Bhavan, Patel said, "The festival strengthens the feeling of brotherhood, goodwill and unity among people," the Governor said, emphasising its role in promoting social cohesion and collective harmony.

Patel expressed hope that the advent of Uttarayan would bring happiness, peace and prosperity into everyone's lives, the statement said.

She also wished that the festival would fill people's lives with positive energy, love and goodwill.

Makar Sankranti, which marks the Sun's transition into Capricorn (Makara), signifies the start of Uttarayan and the harvest season, and will be celebrated on Thursday. PTI KIS APL