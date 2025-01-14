Makara Sankranti celebrated with great religious fervour in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Jan 14 (PTI) Makara Sankranti was celebrated with great pomp and geity in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Devotees thronged temples to offer special prayers on the occasion. Long queues of devotees were seen in Subramanya, Ganesha and Shiva temples from morning.

The biggest centre of attraction was the Gavi Gangadhareshwara in the city. The speciality of this cave shrine of Lord Shiva is that on this day, in the afternoon, sunlight directly falls on the Shivalinga. People anxiously waited for the moment, but the clouds played a spoilsport.

There is a belief that whoever witnesses this rare event receives the blessings of Lord Shiva.

The festival was celebrated with great religious fervour in many parts of the state.

People took holy dip in rivers and lakes and offered 'Arghya' to the Sun God and prayed for their well-being.

A special puja was arranged at Sringeri, the southern seat established by Adiguru Shankaracharya. PTI GMS KH