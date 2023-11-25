Advertisment
#National

Make a polling record: PM Modi to Rajasthan voters

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
25 Nov 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a public meeting ahead of Rajasthan Assembly elections, in Kotri

Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters in Rajasthan to score a turnout record on Saturday during the assembly elections.

Advertisment

In a message on X, Modi urged all registered voters to poll in maximum numbers and wished the first-time young voters.

Polling for the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly is being held on Saturday, with the BJP looking to end Congress rule in the western state amid a determined effort by the ruling party to retain power.

The counting of votes for the Rajasthan Assembly polls, along with four other state assembly elections, is scheduled for December 3.

#Rajasthan Elections 2023 #rajasthan voting
Advertisment
Subscribe