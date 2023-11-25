Make a polling record: PM Modi to Rajasthan voters

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters in Rajasthan to score a turnout record on Saturday during the assembly elections.

In a message on X, Modi urged all registered voters to poll in maximum numbers and wished the first-time young voters.

राजस्थान विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए आज वोट डाले जाएंगे। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरा निवेदन है कि वे अधिक से अधिक संख्या में अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग कर वोटिंग का नया रिकॉर्ड बनाएं। इस अवसर पर पहली बार वोट देने जा रहे राज्य के सभी युवा साथियों को मेरी ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 25, 2023

Polling for the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly is being held on Saturday, with the BJP looking to end Congress rule in the western state amid a determined effort by the ruling party to retain power.

The counting of votes for the Rajasthan Assembly polls, along with four other state assembly elections, is scheduled for December 3.