Make air travel more accessible, says Kerala CM Vijayan at Aviation Summit

Kochi, Aug 23 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday urged that air travel be made more accessible to the public by reducing travel and operational costs.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the Kerala Aviation Summit, organised by Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

In a press release, Vijayan said there is a need for a planned approach to foster the growth of the aviation industry. He emphasised that capital costs should also be reduced and that travel without time loss must be ensured.

The chief minister praised the major role airports have played in boosting Kerala’s tourism sector and in providing convenient travel options for the diaspora.

According to him, CIAL has set a public-friendly model in the aviation industry by embracing technological changes and creating over 30,000 job opportunities.

Strengthening air transport will attract more tourists, he said, adding that Kerala has immense potential to become a civil aviation hub.

Vijayan also assured that steps would be taken to ensure investment and innovation opportunities.

According to the organisers, the summit’s objectives include leveraging Kerala’s aviation facilities and investment potential, transforming the state into a global aviation hub, and strengthening regional aviation and logistics hubs.

Industries Minister P Rajeev presided over the function. The summit will conclude on Sunday.

Vijayan also inaugurated the Airport Public Health Office (APHO) Health Centre at CIAL. PTI TBA TGB SSK