Make appropriate arrangements for Kashi Vishwanath visitors: Adityanath tells officials in Varanasi

Varanasi, Mar 1 (PTI) Expecting a large number of devotees at the Kashi Vishwanath Dham during the upcoming festivals, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed the officials concerned to make appropriate arrangements for the visitors, asserting that there should be no complaints of mistreatment by them.

During a visit to Varanasi, Adityanath also directed the officials to ensure access for devotees to the shops built in the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and emphasised that reasonable prices should be fixed for the goods sold there.

He said religious institutions are not a source of money, but a place of devotion; therefore, better arrangements should be ensured for devotees at these places.

The chief minister reviewed development works, construction projects and law and order during a meeting at the circuit house auditorium, an official statement said.

He asked the officials to expedite the construction work at the Manikarnika and Harishchandra ghats by increasing human resources, emphasising that historical heritage should be protected under all circumstances.

He also directed that a robust passenger boarding and deboarding system be established at the ropeway station under development in Godaulia.

All religious activities should be conducted within the premises of religious sites, Adityanath said, asserting that no new traditions will be permitted.

Adityanath, who is on a two-day visit to Varanasi, visited the Kashi Vishwanath Dham where he performed ‘aarti’ and offered prayers, the statement said.

The chief minister also inspected a road construction project being carried out under the Chief Minister Green Road Infrastructure Development Scheme (CM-GRIDS).

Reviewing the progress of the works, he directed the officials to ensure that all projects are completed within the stipulated timeframe, following the prescribed quality standards.

In the Varanasi urban area, six smart roads are being developed at a cost of Rs 47 crore under the CM-GRIDS, for which 90 per cent work has already been completed, the statement said.

He later inspected a medical college being constructed on 14.2 acres of land belonging to the Pandeypur Mental Hospital, where officials told the chief minister that the construction work would be completed by 2027.

The college will have the capacity to accommodate around 150 MBBS students, they said. PTI NAV ARI