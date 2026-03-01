Make appropriate arrangements for Kashi Vishwanath visitors: UP CM to officials

Varanasi (UP), Mar 1 (PTI) Expecting scores of devotees at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham during upcoming festivals, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed officials to make appropriate arrangements for visitors, asserting that there should be no complaints of mistreatment by visitors.

Adityanath also directed officials to ensure access for devotees to the shops built in the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and emphasised that reasonable prices should be maintained for the goods sold there.

He said religious institutions are not a source of money, but a place of devotion; therefore, better arrangements should be ensured for devotees at these places.

The chief minister said this while reviewing development works, construction projects and law and order at a meeting in the Circuit House auditorium, according to an official statement.

He asked officials to expedite the construction work of Manikarnika and Harishchandra ghats by increasing human resources, emphasising that historical heritage should be protected under all circumstances during the construction works. The CM further instructed that a robust passenger boarding and deboarding system be established at the ropeway station under development in Godaulia.

In the meeting, Adityanath said that all religious activities should be conducted within the premises of religious sites, asserting that no new traditions will be permitted.

He also said that all gyms should be inspected, and it must be ensured that they have female trainers.

Adityanath, who is on a two-day visit to Varanasi, also visited and worshipped Baba Vishwanath and Kashi Kotwal Kaal Bhairav. He also visited Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham and performed aarti and ritualistic worship of Baba Vishwanath, the statement said. PTI NAV AMJ AMJ