Make BRS victorious in LS polls to fight on people's behalf: KCR

Hyderabad, Apr 27 (PTI) Attacking the ruling Congress and BJP for allegedly not implementing their promises to the people, former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday said his party BRS should be made victorious in the Lok Sabha polls to fight on behalf of the people.

Advertisment

Addressing a roadshow in the Lok Sabha constituency of Nagarkurnool, he alleged that Congress came to power in the state by making deceptive promises and spreading false information.

He asked whether the promises of Congress like 'Rythu Bandhu' investment support scheme for farmers, Rs two lakh farm loan waiver, "two-wheelers" for girls and Rs 500 bonus on MSP have been implemented to which the gathering replied in the negative.

The BRS government headed by him had ensured 24x7 power supply, while electricity supply has been erratic under the present Congress regime, he said.

Advertisment

He claimed that about 225 farmers have died (since the Congress came to power).

Rao, also known as KCR, said he needs people's strength to make the Congress government implement all the promises.

Describing BJP as a relative that is not helpful, he said fuel prices have increased since the Modi government assumed office.

Advertisment

Mentioning the schemes and promises of the NDA government at the Centre, including 'beti bachao beti padhao', Start-Up India and bullet trains, he asked whether there has been a real change in the lives of Dalits and the poor.

The BJP-led NDA government has not sanctioned any medical colleges and Navodaya schools to the state though he had made requests to the Centre during his tenure as CM, he said.

Voting for Congress in Nagarkurnool and neighbouring Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha seats would lead to BJP's win, he said, asking the Muslims to ensure that BRS emerges successful.

Advertisment

Rao also asserted that the BRS would remain a secular party.

BRS had won nine of the total 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana in the 2019 polls.

After its defeat in the assembly elections last year, the BRS is hoping to bounce back with impressive wins in the upcoming parliament elections.

Polling for all 17 seats in Telangana would be held on May 13. PTI SJR SJR SDP