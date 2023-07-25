Kharge demands PM Modi's statement in both houses of Parliament on Manipur violence

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make a "comprehensive" statement in both houses of Parliament on the violence in Manipur.

He said the situation in the northeast was fragile and the repercussions of the Manipur violence seem to be spilling over to other states too, asserting that it was not good for the country's sensitive border states.

Kharge said 83 days of unabated violence in Manipur require that the prime minister make a comprehensive statement in Parliament.

"Stories of absolute horror are now slowly trickling down. INDIA demands answers from the Modi Government on Manipur violence," he said on Twitter.

Kharge said it was high time that Modi sheds his "ego" and takes the country into confidence on Manipur.

"PM Modi must tell what his government is doing to improve the situation and when will normalcy return in Manipur," he said.

The opposition has been demanding a statement from the prime minister in both houses of Parliament on the situation in Manipur, followed by a discussion.