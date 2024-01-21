Make consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya a historic day, MP CM Yadav urges people

Ujjain: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister on Sunday appealed to people to make the consecration of Ram temple a historic day.

The chief minister spoke to reporters in Ujjain amid celebrations ahead of the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday.

"Two thousand years ago, Emperor Vikramaditya from Ujjain went to Ayodhya and rejuvenated the place and built a Ram temple, which was later demolished by (Mughal emperor) Babar. By the order of the Supreme Court, the temple is being revived. In other words, being built afresh," Yadav said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders will be in Ayodhya. We all should make this an unforgettable, historic event," he said.

It will be the holiest moment when Lord Ram enters the sanctum sanctorum, Yadav said, adding that the Madhya Pradesh government and people of the state have been preparing for this great event since January 16.

Celebrations were held on Sunday morning in Ujjain, where a big procession with children dressed as Lord Ram and Sita was taken out from the main thoroughfares of the city.

People were seen dancing, and rejoicing to the beats of drums in the city, home to the Mahakaleshwar Temple, one of the 12 jyotirlingas (major places of worship of Lord Shiva).

Chants of "Jai Shri Ram" reverberated across the city, and the ‘akhadas (Hindu seminaries) wore a festive look and organised religious programmes.