Make Delhi rally against 'vote chori' a success: J'khand Congress chief to party workers

Ranchi, Dec 2 (PTI) Jharkhand Congress president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh on Tuesday urged all party members to play their part in making the party's proposed rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on December 14 a success.

He said the rally is being organised by All India Congress Committee (AICC) in protest against alleged vote tampering and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

"The state working committee meeting of the party was held at the Ranchi headquarters with the objective of chalking out a strategy to ensure the success of the Congress rally in Delhi," Kamlesh told reporters after the meeting.

He alleged that the SIR exercise is being conducted in a non-transparent manner, which the party is protesting.

"All ministers, MLAs, district presidents, block presidents and panchayat members have been asked to ensure maximum participation from Jharkhand in the rally," he added.

Kamlesh further said the party is being strengthened at the grassroots level, and committees are being set up at the panchayat level.

"A daylong conference has been convened at Rampur panchyat in Khijri assembly constituency in Ranchi on December 4, where 630 gram panchyat officials and booth level agents will participate," he said.

The party president said the appointment of booth-level agents (BLAs) is also underway in the state.

"The exercise of identifying 29,000 BLAs is underway and 70 per cent of the task has been completed. The rest of the exercise will be completed by December 15," he added.

On a query about the future of the alliance government, he said, "Everything is fine in the Mahagathbandhan and alliance partners are united. Since the alliance government came to power, rumours have been spread. But, I assure you, this alliance government will complete its full term." Over CM's Delhi visit, Kamlesh said, "The chief minister visits Delhi for various reasons, including pending central funds. His visit is linked to the development of Jharkhand." PTI SAN SAN RG