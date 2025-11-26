Make Delhi the best capital city in world: VP Radhakrishnan to CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Vice President CP Radhakrishnan called upon Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to make Delhi the best capital city in the world.

While speaking at the Constitution Day event at the Delhi Assembly, he released a coffee table book on the first elected Indian Speaker of the Central Legislative Assembly, Vithalbhai Patel, officials said.

The Constitution is a "living document" that united India, Radhakrishnan said and added that during our journey of "Amrit Kaal", we are marching towards "Viksit Bharat", inspired by its principles, he said.

"As a nation, we have changed from empowering women to letting women lead development. Rekha Gupta is an example of this great shift," he said, and called upon her to make Delhi the best capital city of the world.

He stressed that in the coming years, Delhi should be recognised as the best capital city, and not Tokyo, London or some other city in America.

Praising the central government, he said in the last decade, their greatest achievement has been to lift 25 crore people out of poverty.

He also said legislators should contribute constructively in the House through dialogue, debate and discussions.