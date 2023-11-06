'Make Epic Money': Ankur Warikoo's new book to hit stands in January next year

New Delhi: Ankur Warikoo, author of bestselling self-help book "Do Epic Shit", will come out with a new book on money management, "Make Epic Money", in January, 2024, announced Penguin Random House India (PRHI) on Monday.

The book, written to suit Gen Z and millennial readers, aims to break the mould of conventional finance writing and revolutionize the way new generations think about, earn, spend, and invest money. It will be released under publishing house Penguin's business imprint.

Much like Warikoo's last two bestselling books, the upcoming book claims to use "easy-to-grasp language and simplification of theories to make finance accessible, enjoyable, and 'epic' for a new generation".

"While writing 'Make Epic Money', the leading question in my head was 'For a generation that consumes reels and shorts, what would a book on money look like?'. I am thrilled to have written this book and love how Penguin encouraged me to challenge the status quo when it comes to writing books," said Warikoo, who has also authored "Get Epic Shit Done", in a statement.

Besides being a successful author, Warikoo is also an entrepreneur and a well-known content creator. In 2015, he founded lifestyle app 'nearbuy.com' of which the 43-year-old was the CEO until 2019.

He also conducts online courses as an educator Positioned to help one understand wealth better, and evolve the mindset into that of a millionaire, the book, according to the publishers, will "enable individuals, and thereby, the economy to grow".

"Ankur Warikoo has a special gift for making sense of everyday life and articulating the aspirations of millions of Indians. His new book 'Make Epic Money' is a timely, accessible and useful book for readers who want to understand money and put it to good use," said Milee Ashwarya, publisher of PRHI in a statement.

The book is scheduled to be available for pre-order by the end of this month.