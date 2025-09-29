Make every possible effort to ensure respect for women: President Murmu in Durga Puja greetings

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Monday greeted citizens on Durga Puja and asked all to make every possible effort to ensure respect for women and to uphold their rightful place in society.

The sacred festival of Durga Puja symbolises our culture, faith and spiritual heritage, she said in a message.

"Worshipping Maa Durga in her nine forms is not only a path to spiritual purification but also inspires us to move forward with truth, justice and compassion," Murmu said.

This festival promotes the spirit of equality, tolerance and love, she said.

"On this auspicious occasion, let us pledge to make every possible effort to ensure respect for women and to uphold their rightful place in society. I pray to Maa Durga to bestow wisdom and courage upon everyone, and to bless all with happiness and prosperity," the President said.

Murmu extended warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja and conveyed best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad. PTI AKV NB NB