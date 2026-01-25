Make every sacrifice to safeguard Constitution, Kharge urges citizens in Republic Day message

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday greeted people on the eve of Republic Day and asked them to be prepared to make every sacrifice necessary to safeguard the Constitution, which, he claimed, was under attack.

In his Republic Day message to citizens, Kharge said that in the past decade, a divisive agenda rooted in religious fundamentalism has fractured the social fabric of the nation, with people committed to secular ideals being targeted through an “orchestrated propaganda”.

"Over the past decade, an embittered and divisive agenda rooted in religious fundamentalism has fractured the social fabric of our nation. Our most vulnerable citizens and groups, including SCs, STs, women, the marginalised and the minorities, are being treated as second-class citizens.

“Acts of violence and atrocities against them are being condoned by this government. People committed to the secular ideals of our freedom fighters are being targeted through an orchestrated propaganda,” Kharge said in his message.

Noting that the time has come for “us to stand firmly in defence of the principles and spirit of our Constitution”, Kharge said that “justice, liberty, equality and fraternity are the enduring values bequeathed to us by our founders, and it is our solemn duty to uphold them”.

“Let us be prepared to make every sacrifice necessary to safeguard the Constitution, for this shall be our truest tribute to the sacrifices of our ancestors,” he said.

Kharge, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, also claimed that the Constitutional rights of crores of MGNREGA workers are under attack, as their livelihood has been snatched, while the panchayats are being weakened at the grassroots level.

“The rights-based social welfare paradigm painstakingly created over the years is being dismantled by instant diktats. Institutional degradation has reached its zenith. Right to vote – a strong pillar of democracy – is being bulldozed. Federalism has also become a casualty, with the double-engine analogy hammered to disadvantage the opposition-ruled states,” he claimed.

"The air we breathe, the water we drink and the food we eat - all have become polluted due to corruption. Our children are paying the cost of this corruption.

“Bridges are collapsing, and roads are crumbling across the country. Instead of becoming smart, cities have become unlivable for the citizens, especially the senior citizens and children,” he alleged.

The health infrastructure, he claimed, has collapsed, making healthcare no longer affordable to people.

Kharge also claimed that the CAG found that 41 per cent of cards under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana were fraudulent and another 34 per cent were under investigation.

“Unemployment is at its peak, with the CAG reporting 94 per cent corruption in the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana. Economic inequality has widened to frightening proportions. Crony billionaire friends are being handed over the country's precious resources while small and medium businesses suffer," he claimed.

Greeting people on behalf of the Congress, Kharge said, "I convey my warm greetings and best wishes to each of you on the occasion of Republic Day." “The occasion marks 77 years since the adoption of the Constitution, the enduring guardian of our conscience and the very soul of the Indian Republic,” he said.

Kharge also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Vallabhbhai Patel, Subhas Chandra Bose, Rajendra Prasad, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Sarojini Naidu, B R Ambedkar and countless others “whose unwavering dedication helped shape our great Republic”.

“We also honour every member of the Constituent Assembly, who, through their exceptional wisdom and foresight, crafted a historic document that embodies the aspirations and collective will of our richly diverse people,” he said.

The Congress chief also saluted every member of the armed forces, the paramilitary forces, and the wider security establishment, whose “exemplary courage and sacrifice safeguard the nation's sovereignty and integrity”.

“We are equally grateful to our scientists and teachers, whose invaluable contributions to nation-building have strengthened India's progress and ensured our standing as a centre of knowledge, innovation and technical excellence.

“We remain profoundly indebted to our Annadata - our hardworking farmers, who nourish the nation and place food on every plate. We also express our sincere gratitude to crores of daily wage workers, labourers, shramiks and gig workers, whose tireless hands are building India, brick by brick.

“And we acknowledge with appreciation our artists, writers and sportspersons, whose talent and dedication continue to preserve, enrich and celebrate the vibrant cultural diversity that defines our country,” Kharge said. PTI SKC ARI