Make full use of hydel generation: Andhra chief secretary to utilities

Amaravati, Aug 31 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K Vijayanand on Sunday directed power utilities to maximise hydel power generation during the rainy season to meet the state’s rising electricity demand in September.

Hydel generation is currently around 22 million units (MU) per day and could rise to 26 MU with efficient operations, he observed. This, he added, would help reduce costly power purchases from the market and ensure an uninterrupted supply.

“Power utilities should make full use of hydel power generation in view of the rainy season to meet the state’s rising energy demand in September,” Vijayanand said in an official release.

He emphasised that every effort must be made to ensure a reliable power supply to agriculture, industry and households during the peak agricultural and festive season. Utilities should draw up contingency plans and optimise hydel utilisation, he said.

Vijayanand also announced that the indigenously developed Energy Portfolio Management System (EPMS), a digital platform to optimise short-term procurement, will be launched on a pilot basis from September 1.

The chief secretary instructed power utilities to strengthen field-level monitoring through district control rooms, coordinate with agriculture and irrigation departments, and maintain readiness of transformers, feeders and substations.

He further underlined the importance of preventive maintenance, stocking essential spares, and creating consumer awareness on energy conservation, particularly during peak festive hours.

According to him, September’s demand is expected to range between 210 MU and 225 MU a day, with peak load likely to touch 10,500 MW.

Officials of the Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation Limited (APGENCO) informed Vijayanand that hydel generation crossed 2,000 MU by the end of August—the highest in more than a decade. PTI MS SSK