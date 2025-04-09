Make Godavari pollution-free before 2027 Kumbh Mela: Raj Thackeray's MNS

Nashik: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers staged an agitation in Maharashtra's Nashik city on Wednesday, demanding the Godavari and other rivers be made pollution-free before the Simhastha Kumbh Mela to be held here in 2027.

The protesters from the Raj Thackeray-led MNS, carrying party flags and placards, entered the holy Ramkund, located along the bank of the Godavari river, to press for their demands.

"The agitation will continue in this manner till the water of the Godavari river becomes pure to drink. Just like the Godavari, other rivers in the city such as Darna, Valdevi and Nandini should also be made pollution-free before the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 and their water should be fit for drinking," MNS state general secretary Dinkar Patil said.

"The MNS will continue such protests. As part of the agitation, the MNS will hand over water from every river in Nashik city to the administration officials and they will also be given a bath with the water," he said.

The administration should not only make all these rivers pollution-free before the Kumbh Mela, but also make necessary arrangements so that these water bodies remain clean permanently, he added.