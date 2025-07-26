'Make in India' weapons played great role during Op Sindoor in destroying enemy targets: PM Modi

Tuticorin, Jul 26, (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said weapons manufactured under the 'Make in India' initiative played a great role during Operation Sindoor in destroying enemy targets and made enemies lose sleep.

In his address after inaugurating several projects, he vowed a Viksit Bharat and Viksit Tamil Nadu and said: "Infrastructure, energy backbone of any state's development; our focus on these in last 11 years shows our commitment to TN's growth." On the FTA with UK, Modi said, "FTA with Britain adds pace to our vision of Viksit Bharat, Viksit TN." As regards the railways, he said it is the lifeline of industrial growth.