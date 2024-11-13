Make India fashion capital of world: J-K LG Sinha to NIFT student

Srinagar, Nov 13 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday urged the young, creative minds to address the emerging challenges of domestic apparel and textile industry and make India fashion capital of the world.

The LG addressed the convocation ceremony at National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Srinagar.

In his address, Sinha congratulated the NIFT management, faculty members, staff and graduating students, and extended his best wishes.

"Youth are the inheritors of our great civilization. I firmly believe India's unique cultural and historical identity and dedication of our youth to weave magic into creative products will bring far-reaching changes in the fashion industry," he said.

At the convocation, the Lt Governor shared the key initiatives taken, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to strengthen the entire value chain from fiber, yarn, fabric to apparel and also reviving unique cultural and artistic heritage.

"J-K is a repository of Indian creative traditions and it manifests in various handicraft and handloom products. We are committed to provide necessary opportunities and facilities to empower and unlock the potential of our talented weavers and craftsmen," he said.

Sinha also commended the efforts of NIFT to support J-K's artisans and enrich the local crafts through Craft Cluster Projects.

He advised the students to implement the inclusive approach in spreading the benefits of expertise and exposure earned at NIFT to handicrafts and handloom industry and to do justice with creativity of craftspeople for their empowerment.

He also paid tribute to well-known fashion designer Rohit Bal who was born in Srinagar and went on to revolutionize the Indian fashion industry. Bal passed away earlier this month.

Sinha said Bal's innovative and dynamic approach will inspire NIFT's students to become catalysts for stronger and sustainable growth in this sector.

Earlier, the Lt Governor also attended the Foundation Day of Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), at Awantipora.

In his address, the Lt Governor congratulated the University for emerging as an important centre of learning, particularly for skillful human resources in STEM fields.

The Lt Governor, who is also the Chancellor of IUST, reiterated the commitment of the university to bring about perceptible change in society with its innovative and equitable practices.

"My aim is to redefine learning and make our higher educational institutions and Youth future-ready. In IUST, we have introduced diverse programmes to amalgamate science, technology and humanities in a way where all the disciplines work together, for holistic growth of the students," he said.

Sinha highlighted that the innovative initiatives of IUST are in sync with the NEP 2020 vision to make higher education institutions future ready by providing multi-disciplinary and interdisciplinary education.

IUST's efforts in the field of innovation, startups and entrepreneurship is being lauded across the country and it has achieved prestigious 4-star ranking by Union Ministry of Education, he added. PTI SSB NB NB