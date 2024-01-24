Make Karpoori Thakur's ideals part of your lives: PM Modi to youngsters

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the Republic Day parade will become more special this time as it is dedicated to the country's women power.

Another reason is that "it will be our 75th Republic Day", he told a group of NCC cadets and NSS volunteers at a programme here in which he also exhorted them to learn about former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur and make his ideals a part of their lives.

This will take their personality to a new height, he said.

The prime minister also asked the youngsters to make the mantra of "nation first" their guiding principle and said they may be referred as 'Gen Z' but he would prefer calling them "amrit pidhi".

Lauding backward leader Thakur, who the government has decided to confer with the Bharat Ratna, Modi said it is necessary for the young generation to know about him and learn lessons from his life.

Thakur was born amid extreme poverty and social inequality but rose to become Bihar's chief minister twice, he noted, adding that the socialist leader always remained humble and cared for every section of society.

His life was dedicated to social justice and the uplift of deprived sections, Modi said in a generous tribute to the visionary leader. His honesty is cited as an example, he added.

Thakur has been an inspiration for his government in its work for the poor's welfare and the uplift of backward sections of society, the prime minister said.

Noting that his government has been working to make India a developed country by 2047, he said the energy of the youngsters will speed up the country's pace.

"Our resolve is to fulfil all their dreams and make their lives full of opportunities," he said.

They should never be troubled by failures, Modi said, citing the example of India's lunar mission which tasted success after initial failures.

"Your capability and vision will take India to new heights," he said, asking them to take care of their health, main discipline, shun bad habits and be proud of their heritage and culture.

Noting that the National Girl Child Day also falls on Wednesday, he said it is a celebration of courage, determination and achievements of India's daughters.

He said the government has created new opportunities for girl students who want to join the Army. "Now, girl students can also be admitted to various sainik schools," he said. PTI KR KR KVK KVK